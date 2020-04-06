We have witnessed the rise of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as a television tycoon, producing several shows that have piqued the public's interest and become staples in our homes. From Power to For Life, Jackson has proven that he has the chops to make it as a big-time television producer. For the last year, he has been teasing his latest show about BMF, short for Black Mafia Family. The drug trafficking and money laundering organization run by Big Meech and Southwest T has somehow avoided television for this long but, soon, 50 Cent will be bringing their story to the small screen.

"Green light lets go," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram, announcing that the series has officially been picked up by Starz. "I'm working work with me or just watch me win."



Curtis Jackson signed a multi-series deal with Starz a couple of years ago, and his vision appears to finally be expanding with this news. As reported by Variety, Black Mafia Family is set to follow up Power and the four spin-offs scheduled to also premiere on Starz.

"This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life," says Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. "’Black Mafia Family’ has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world."

50 Cent is excited to bring the story of Big Meech and Southwest T to television. Will you be watching?

