Despite being a relative newcomer to the game, the Montreal-based Metro Metro instantly established itself as one of Canada's prominent hip-hop festivals in one fell swoop. In its second edition, set to go down on May 15th, 16th, and 17th, the organizers behind Metro Metro seem intent on outdoing themselves. The festival has officially unveiled its extensive lineup, which includes three headlining performances from Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and Young Thug -- the show will be one of Fif's first major returns to Canada since he first toured there in the early millennium.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Alongside the stacked trifecta of heavy-hitters, look for sets from Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Killy, Fetty Wap, DaBaby, Lil Pump, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Xan, Pardison Fontaine, Booba, and more. Sadly, the original lineup poster still features Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed on February 19th during a home invasion. The show would have been his first appearance in Canada. Rest in peace.

Should you be interested in catching an exclusively-hip-hop centric festival, consider adding Metro Metro to your summer schedule. Tickets are currently available in single-day or three-day passes. It should be especially interesting to see 50 Cent holding it down in a headlining capacity, given how long it's been since he's released a new album -- which day would you be most interested in catching?