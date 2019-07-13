It could be argued, Week 28 of 2019 might go down as 50 Cent's most distinguished "musical showing" in nearly a decade when the part-time mogul/rapper released "Baby By Me" in an effort to stimulate growth charts nationwide. 50's deft touch for parody on the hilarious "Big Rich Town" (Power Remix) have earned him top honors on our weekly FIRE EMOJI playlist, not to be outdone by the competence displayed by his co-stars Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Curious to note: 50 Cent's power rendition isn't the only version of "Old Town Road" to debut on the FIRE EMOJI playlist this week - as a third "official" release has entered production under the watchful "eccentricity" of Lil Nas X - the latest boating the age-defying Mason Ramsey, whose ascension he owes, not only to an abundance of unmitigated talent - but to the untapped virality in all of us. Walk the righteous for X amount of steps, tip your Stetson, and maybe one day you'll find yourself in the good graces of Mason Ramsey on our weekly playlist. Stranger things have happened.

Rounding out our list this week is Tory Lanez, whose work rate has gone unmatched and he's only dealt 1/5 projects on his pre-determined submission list for 2019. "Melee" best exemplifies Tory's forward progression as rapper's rapper in the eyes of his peer group, given the time he spent moonlighting as a lounge act for the early portion of his career. Future, Meek Mill, The Dreamville consortium, Post Malone, and Rich The Kid also earned themselves coveted spots on our list. Be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below!

