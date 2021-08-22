By the time 2024 rolls around, it will be nearly impossible to deny 50 Cent's prowess as a television executive. The man knows what he's doing, as we've seen with the success of Power and its spin-offs, and soon enough, BMF. The story of the Black Mafia Family has been told through word of mouth but their captivating rise in the dope game in America is worthy of a full motion picture.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Following a brief teaser trailer that was released last month, 50 Cent and co. have officially unveiled the first official trailer for the show. The trailer takes it back to the early 1980s when brothers Terry "Southwest T" Flenory and Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (played by Da'Vinchi and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., respectively) " first got introduced to the world of drug trafficking.

"When we was growing up, we wanted to be like Young Boys Incorporated. All them dudes had money, women, clothes, and fly whips," the narration says in the trailer.

Just a few days after the Thursday debut of the official BMF trailer, 50 Cent has now revealed that Power Book IV: Force has officially wrapped up production. Fif took to Instagram where he promised that the next show in the Power universe will continue to elevate the show.

"POWER Book IV FORCE is wrapped, expect me to keep raising the bar. TOMMY," he wrote on Instagram alongside Tommy Flanagan, adding, "Green Light Gang."

Check the post out below.