50 Cent told La La Anthony on Instagram live that he's certainly not opposed to battling either Snoop Dogg or Ludacris, and that he'd be interested to see Mase go up against Fabolous, as well. The seasoned rapper-turned-television-tycoon hopped on La La's IG live session just days after he left a low key thirsty comment on her bikini photo. With all the battles going on between producers, songwriters, and artists in general in the hip hop and R&B world, La La wanted to know who Fif should go up against, in his opinion.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

"Snoop's catalogue would probably do it," he said, speaking to the vastness of both their discographies. "Outside of that, wait...maybe um....who else, who else?" he pondered, before settling on another worthy opponent. "It would be fun to do Ludacris."

"Luda, okay! A lot of people wanted me to get Luda on here, too," La La said. "So, you versus Snoop, or you versus Luda." She went on to note that, since the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface battle was postponed, the last one she saw was T-Pain versus Lil Jon, which was "crazy." "Yeah, they got some music," Fif acknowledged. "You know who else people are asking for?" La La continued. "Who could go against Fab? They said Fab versus Mase." When she asks him if he's on board with that, he agrees with the selection. "That would be good," he concurs, "because Fab made a lot of female-oriented records." What do you think? Would you want to see Fabolous versus Mase? What about 50 versus Snoop, or Ludacris? Let us know your dream IG live battle in the comments.