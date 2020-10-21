50 Cent has absolutely no interest in having his taxes hiked up by 62%, which is what Joe Biden plans to do for the ultra-wealthy should he be elected. In fact, Fif would rather leave the country.

Earlier this week, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson issued his endorsement in the upcoming Presidential Election, surprisingly choosing Trump as his candidate. His reasoning was simple, explaining that Biden's tax plan for rich Americans threw him off completely.

"WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," wrote Fif. "I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind."

The proposed tax plan would raise taxes by 62% in New York City and California and, according to Jackson, if Biden gets elected, he's not sticking around.

Sharing MSNBC correspondent Ari Melber's comment on his post, the rap legend responded to the hip-hop head by stating that he's really out if Trump doesn't get elected for a second term.

"You getting your news from over there now?" asked Ari, joking about the Fox News video Fiddy posted. "50 come home."

Fiddy hit back: "@arimelber explain 62% to me. I’m packing my bags everybody that has money is gonna move."

As of the time of publication, Joe Biden is projected to win in a landslide. Do you think that means 50 Cent will be moving to a new country?