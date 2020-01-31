The Coronavirus outbreak is causing major concerns across the world. North America has seen a few cases of Coronavirus so far while several other countries in Asia, outside of China, have documented cases of the disease. Among the many individuals who feared the Coronavirus infecting them is 50 Cent who has publicly expressed his concern about the virus. Most recently, the rapper hit social media to reveal his new fit: a mask and gloves.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In an attempt to prevent getting infected, 50 Cent shared a video of himself donning a surgical mask and gloves while informing his fans that he won't be getting close to them anytime soon. "What? F**k that, don’t come nowhere near me. No pictures," he said. He echoed the sentiment in the tweet itself reading, "No pictures for you, and no coronavirus for me."

Although it might be extreme, it should be expected coming from 50 Cent. This entire week, he's made a concerted effort to warn his fans about coronavirus. He initially took to Instagram to urge Trump to "send this sh*t back to China" before continuing to crack jokes about an L.A. Chinese restaurant's coronavirus prevention plan and Gucci belts.

Perhaps 50 Cent might feel like he's valid in his prevention. After all, the World Health Organization chief did declare Coronavirus as an actual global emergency.