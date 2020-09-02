If you've been crossing your fingers for a G-Unit reunion, a movie about the crew, a new album, or anything really, you can safely hand yourself the loss because, according to 50 Cent, he has no plans to ever get back together with Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and the others in his former group.

Speaking with DJ Whoo Kid this week, the legendary rapper and executive producer for the Power universe answered whether we would be down to create a film or series based around G-Unit. His response was telling.

"I don't care to do that," said Fif. "I'd like to forget the G-Unit."



DJ Whoo Kid was confused about his answer, shaken up over it and telling Curtis Jackson that his fans would be appreciative of a movie recounting their days as a collective.

"Kendrick [Lamar] doesn't even let those [TDE] boys come on stage with him," argued Fif, looking back and wishing he had done the same. "I could have did that! What the fuck I'm bringing thirty n***as on the stage for? I could have did it like Kendrick."

Would you watch a film about G-Unit or are you with 50 Cent and would rather forget those days?

Watch bellow at the 26:40 point.

