With an undefeated record and 50 fights under his belt, Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all-time and there is really no disputing that. While he has been taking a break as of late, he will be back in the ring as of next month as he takes on Logan Paul in what should be an interesting battle. Of course, many expect Mayweather to win easily, but it's still pretty amusing that he would even entertain a fight with someone like Logan.

While doing an interview with V-103's " The Morning Culture," 50 Cent decided to weigh in on Mayweather, claiming that he would love to fight against his former friend. The two have plenty of history together and as 50 joked below, it would be fun to get in the ring with Floyd. As 50 mentioned, however, the size difference is a bit too much.

"I'd fight Floyd," 50 Cent said. "I don't think I can make weight though." It's certainly a shame that we will never get this as it would be one of the funniest things to ever happen to the sport of boxing. Although I guess we can always dream.

In the meantime, we will just have to settle for Floyd Vs. Paul, which we're sure will lead to some pretty incredible memes.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

