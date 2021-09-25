T.I. has been making many efforts to get 50 Cent on the Verzuz stage to go hit-for-hit. It's been a year-long mission that hasn't proven effective yet but Tip has not given up. Earlier this week, T.I. performed at the BMF premiere where he called out the show's executive producer, once again, to see him in the Verzuz ring. "Hey 50, we got to do this Verzuz, man," said Tip. "Give them what the people want to see, man!"



M. Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images

It was a relatively innocuous jab at Fif. However, the rapper and television executive brushed off the request to put focus on T.I.'s recent comments about his controversial Crimestoppers ad. Tip explained during an appearance on the Big Facts podcast that he doesn't feel any sort of way about 50 Cent or the east coast rappers who continuously bring up the infamous commercial. "When you're fighting a man with no arms, expect to get kicked," he said.

In a since-deleted post, 50 Cent said that T.I. needs to leave him alone moving forward because he wasn't entirely appreciative of the comments made. "This was a week ago [thinking emoji], This n***a was telling me about a comedy show he working on back stage," Fif wrote. "I don't like all this kinda shit. It wouldn't be a good idea to come around me again respectfully stay away from me," he concluded.

No word from T.I. yet but it seems like his chances of going song-for-song against 50 are currently slim to none.