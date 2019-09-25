50 Cent and Teairra Mari have been going back and forth for a minute. In fact, Fif's earliest signs of becoming Fofty have been when addressing Teairra Mari after the judge dismissed her case against him. The problem is Teairra Mari hasn't paid him the $30K in attorney fees he was awarded from the case. She's continuously stated that she's "broke broke" and even released a single in response to Fif called, "I Ain't Got It."

Fif still ain't got it either, and he's demanding that the judge does something about it. According to The Blast, Fif's asking the judge to top off her $30K debt with another $100 along with another interest which amounts to $2,597.80. He was also recently awarded $4K in sanctions which he's also been trying to collect.

At this point, it seems like he's just trying to do this in order to troll her further and hopefully end up getting his check. And maybe in a way he's in the right to do so. Earlier this month, Teairra Mari mocked him by saying that she has his money. Fif trying to even get another $100 from her might be petty but it's clearly just a way for him to troll her further.

It's unsure when the war between the two will come to an end but the ball is in Mari's court.