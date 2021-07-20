The court battle between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari continues to evolve as the years move forward. It was back in 2018 when the singer filed a lawsuit against Fif for revenge porn after he allegedly posted a clip of a sex tape involving Teairra and her ex. He fired back and later the courts awarded him $30K from the Love & Hip Hop star.

Since that time, there has been news about court sanctions and additional judgments, and 50 Cent has come to collect at every angle, but it seems that Teairra Mari has yet to pay up. The pair previously engaged in a back and forth tit-for-tat where they trolled one another about the judgment, and while Fif has continued to demand his money both publicly and legally, Mari has staved off payments.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

According to a new report by Radar Online, 50 Cent is once again coming to collect, and this time, he was another $6,000. The outlet states that Fif alleges "Mari has been blocking his attempts to collect on $37,000 she owes him." A judge previously awarded Fif $7,000 in interest and fees after Mari refused to pay the Rap mogul. Recently, 50 Cent demanded information regarding Teairra Mari's finances but she never responded to the June 24 deadline. He previously attempted to seize her VH1 checks but that didn't seem to work out.

“Mari’s failure to provide any responses to Jackson’s Discovery Requests is a prime example of Mari’s misuse of the discovery process, and her overall gamesmanship permeating this entire lawsuit and the judgment enforcement proceeding," the "Power" creator's attorney reportedly wrote in court documents.

50 Cent is asking for the court to sanction Teairra with another $6,385, making his grand total judgment a little over $40K. A judge hasn't yet ruled.

Check out a few past posts about this controversy below.

[via]