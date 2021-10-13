50 Cent just couldn't help himself on Wednesday morning, firing off another shot at Lil' Kim. Over the years, the rapper has taken several playful shots at the iconic female emcee, and he continued a few hours ago by sharing a recent video of her dancing during a performance, comparing her moves to those of a troll.

The executive producer of BMF and Power woke up this morning and chose violence, violating Lil' Kim by sharing an awkward video of her dancing on stage, juxtaposing it with one of a troll pulling off similar dance moves.

"I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why shit like this is funny to me. LOL," wrote Fiddy as his caption.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This comes following Lil' Kim's departure from the Feed The Streetz tour, which she announced this weekend. After she wasn't featured at the Dallas leg of the tour, the Queen Bee announced that she wouldn't be participating in any other dates on the tour, claiming that she was "falsely advertised" as a performer on the upcoming dates.

Following 50 Cent's post, many will be keeping an eye on Mr. Papers' social media accounts. The longtime boyfriend of Lil' Kim recently defended her after Fif came for her looks earlier this year, and he's shown to always be there to back up Kim when she needs it.

Check out Fiddy's post below and let us know if you think he violated Kim.