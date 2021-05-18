Oftentimes, 50 Centhas a menacing presence on social media. The Jamaica, Queens rapper often does not hold back on giving his raw opinions on popular pop culture moments, even if they happen to be about fellow members of Hollywood. In the past year, he's taken to social media to taunt the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Ja Rule, and Young Buck.

The hip-hop mogul does have a more affectionate side, however. He recently shared some community work he's been helping make happen down in Houston, Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner and 50 announced a program on Monday (May 17) aimed at helping high school students at three Houston schools that have historically underperformed academically.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ

50 committed $300,000 to partner with Houston ISD, Horizon United, and the G-Unity Foundation to fund the new G-Star program at Wheatley, Worthing, and Kashmere high schools. The program will help students learn business skills that define entrepreneurship while providing students with Masters-level lessons.

"This program is another platform to help build the leaders and workforce of the future," said Turner. "Educational opportunities play a key role in Houston's quality of life."

According to 50, the program has been in development for two years now. "It's starting at three schools now, but it's going to be a lot more," he said. "Just watch me."

