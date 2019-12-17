50 Cent keeps making moves in the world of television. After the success of Power and the announcement of Black Mafia Family, it has been revealed that Fifty has another show in the works. In association with Lionsgate, 50 Cent will be producing an animated series, Trill League, adapted from Anthony Piper’s indie graphic novel centered on black superheroes. The graphic novel, which released in 2017 after raising $20,000 in funding on Kickstarter, has been described as "a remixing of DC superheroes with hip hop", so it sounds ride up Fifty's alley. The series will air on Quibi, a mobile streaming service set to launch on April 6, 2020.

The synopsis of the show provided by the producers only spikes our interest even more. “In an era of social injustice and internet trolls, a league of black superheroes, Trill League is tasked with saving the world from monsters, super villains and haters of all kinds. Get ready for this remixed rendition of your favorite superheroes as the series satirizes modern American society.”

Piper and Jameel Saleem (who has written for South Park) are co-creators and writers of the series, which they will executive produce with Fifty and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Jermaine Johnson. The series is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and G-Unit Film & Television in association with Lionsgate Television.

“As an artist and writer, I couldn’t be more excited to fulfill this lifelong dream of creating a world with voices which reflected the one I came from,” Piper said. “Working alongside my talented co-writer Jameel, as well as all of the partners involved (G-Unit, Lionsgate, Quibi, 3Arts), this has been one of the dopest endeavors of my creative career.”

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts,” Fifty said. “Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in Trill League, looking forward to sharing it soon.”