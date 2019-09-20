50 Cent continues to have a nice laugh at the expense of Tekashi 6ix9ine and his trial. Hours after he roasted Jim Jones for being named dropped by Tekashi during his testimony yesterday, 50 decided to make fun of Tekashi’s snitching ways, sharing a hilarious meme of Tekashi telling on Tommy, from Fif’s hit show Power.

Fif shared a pic of Tekashi’s drawing on stand, while adding the words “Judge is that all?” before 6ix9ine says “…And Tommy killed Angela Valdez.” He captioned the post with, “well Damn boy, how you see that you got the STARZ app in there?”

The hilarious meme is a play off Tekashi’s snitching ways, which he's been doing a lot of this week. The "Gummo" rapper has reportedly testified against everyone from old gang members & managers to fellow rappers like Chief Keef, Jim Jones, and “possibly” Cardi B as well. So it’s only right Fif added Tommy to the picture for a little promo ahead of this weekend's episode.

Check out the hilarious meme (below) and sound off in the comments. We'll be sure to keep you updated on Tekashi moving forward.