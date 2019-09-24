Tekashi 6ix9ine will probably have a few friends once he's released from prison, although it's safe to say the majority of hip-hop probably won't be rocking like him like that -- at least until people forget that he's a snitch. Last week, he took the stand where he testified against pretty much everyone involved in the case in hopes of having his sentence reduced.

Like most of 6ix9ine's actions, his court case sparked instantaneous memes across the Internet and everyone's getting in on the fun. Among those who've clowned the rapper is someone who was actually quite close to him, 50 Cent. Fif has been letting off jokes over the past few days, especially since Jim Jones' name was somehow implicated in the whole case. This time, 50 Cent decided to use the memes to troll his girlfriend. The rapper shared a meme that appeared to include 6ix9ine's face tatts photoshopped on his girl's face. "Oh shit now da bitches on it too. 👀 chill out. @_cuban_link," he wrote.

Despite clowning the rainbow-haired rapper, he did feel some sort of sympathy towards him, especially after everything that happened between 6ix9ine's baby mother and the rest of his crew. Fif also revealed in the same interview that he never actually gave 6ix9ine his number because he knew how the rapper's run was going to end up.