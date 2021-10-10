50 Cent trolled Snoop Dogg on Twitter, Sunday, ahead of the legendary rapper's appearance on 50's newest show, Black Mafia Family. Snoop was cast to play Pastor Swift in the new Starz series.

"Let us all pray God, grant me the SERENITY to accept the things I can not change, the COURAGE to change the things I can, and the WISDOM to know the difference. BECAUSE @snoopdogg is not gonna stop smoking weed," 50 joked on Twitter, sharing an image of Snoop in costume as the Pastor. "LOL BMF tonight! GreenLight Gang @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."



JC Olivera / Getty Images

Ahead of the BMF premiere, last month, 50 revealed that he originally planned to play the role of Swift, but gave it up to Snoop because he was busy working on Raising Kanan.

"I actually threw myself out of this one. I was originally cast to play Pastor Swift, the role that Snoop [Dogg] is now playing," 50 Cent explained in an interview with Newsweek. "It's because I knew I had to market this whilst also doing promotional stuff for Raising Kanan which I did a voiceover for, and I didn't want that to be in people's minds when I reappeared in BMF."

The next episode of BMF will air Sunday at 8:00 PM, EST.