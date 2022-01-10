50 Cent provided a platform for Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. to become a superstar in the entertainment industry, acting in the new series BMF, which has been one of the highest-rated shows recently among Black households in the United States. When you get cast in one of Fiddy's shows, though, you've got to go into the role knowing that the iconic rapper will likely be posting you in troll-fashion at some point on Instagram. He's come after Michael Rainey Jr., Jackie Long, and so many others in recent years, and Lil Meech finally got a taste of 50's trolling on Monday (January 10).

Sharing a video of a woman telling her story about the time she met Lil Meech, 50 Cent reacted to the fan claiming that Lil Meech was "musty" and "smelled like a pound of onions" with disbelief, saying, "@llimeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting. she said you smelled like a bag of onion’s LMAO Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Lil Meech responded in the comments, writing, "Lying straight Thru her teeth feigning for a picture."

Even Michael Rainey Jr., who playfully feuded with Lil Meech on social media a few weeks ago, commented, adding, "Lying on the gang is crazy."

Hopefully, Lil Meech spends some of his next paycheck on a fragrance that he can keep on him at the club to avoid smelling like onions next time. Check out the posts below.







Screenshots via @50cent on Instagram