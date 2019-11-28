No one is safe from 50 Cent's online jokes. Over the years, platforms like Twitter and Instagram have not only been platforms to promote what he has going on in his life but it's also a place where he cracks jokes on everyone and anyone -- even the dead. Most recently, he took to Instagram to clown an incarcerated Suge Knight for the efforts he took to get his artists out of prison.



Brenda Chase/Online USA inc./Getty Images

At the pinnacle of Death Row's success, Suge Knight was handling some of the biggest rappers but those same artists were also facing serious charges. When Snoop was first hit with a murder charge, it was Suge Knight who dropped a million dollars for his bail. In a documentary, Suge detailed what he did to get Snoop and Dre out of trouble at the time. "That was my people so I didn't want to see this n***a go to jail for the rest of his life," he said in the clip.

50 Cent took the clip and posted it on Twitter in his signature trolling manner. "Fat boy looked out for n!ggas on the low," he wrote along with a shocked emoji face.

50 Cent recently expressed interest in producing a Suge Knight documentary or film after rumors surfaced that Ray J had purchased the Death Row CEO's life rights.