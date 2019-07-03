Well, there go our hopes of ever witnessing a G-Unit reunion tour. The chances of that ever happening were already pretty slim but after this, we've got to officially put our dreams to rest. 50 Cent took to Instagram today (before the outage) to spread some wisdom and the message he conveyed will not sit well with three of his former buddies. The executive producer of Power already has major beef with Young Buck with those two going back and forth over allegations regardings Buck's sexuality. When it comes to Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks, the other two members of G-Unit, they've witnessed Fiddy's wrath a few times in the last year. This was easily the most blatant diss to them though.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

"Some people are not built to make it, their habits and instincts will pull them right back to struggle," wrote 50 Cent on a photo of himself. "You put them on, they fuck up the package." Fif was not clear about who he was speaking about but he decided not to keep his message as one shrouded in mystery. Instead, he followed up with another comment.

"Do you realize G-unit only did 5 shows together with out me?" asked the rapper. "In 16 years, every time you saw them together it was my show. Now that’s a big bag they fucked up." Something tells us that somebody like Lloyd Banks, who accomplished so much by himself, wouldn't be happy about that statement. However, when people think of G-Unit, Fiddy is usually seen as the frontman. Does he have a point?

