You won’t want to miss this upcoming episode of Power. Not only will the original theme song be back to kick off the show for fans, which 50 Cent confirmed yesterday in a post & delete, but Fif will also be making his directorial debut as well. We had heard rumblings earlier in the year that Fif was going to be trying on his director hat some point this season, and we’ve learned today that’ll be this Sunday's upcoming episode 603.

Fif took to his IG this afternoon to announce the news, confirming that the original theme song will be back as well. “The original theme song will play this Sunday coming. Episode 603 I directed this episode I promise it’s crazy. POWER,” he captioned the post while sharing a photo of the R&B artist Joe who sings the original theme song.

Following the backlash from fans for the Trey Songz rendition, Fif told fans this past weekend that he would be changing the Power theme song back. "My IG has been disabled because I’m tired of ya mouth," wrote Fif' on an IG post. "I don’t like the shit you been saying to me about the theme song. So I’m gone for the weekend. I’ll change it next week,” he wrote on IG before deleting it.

Power will air this Sunday, Sept. 8th at 9PM EST on Starz. Set your DVR’s now to see how 50 Cent did behind the chair.