In Drake's widely discussed Rap Radar interview from December, the rapper touched on many different aspects of his career. Though Drizzy did indicate that his beef with Kanye did not have an end in sight, he also noted Kanye's 808s & Heartbreaks album as inspiration for Drake to start singing. Another source of motivation for him to pursue singing was "obviously, 50 Cent."

John Phillips/Getty Images

"'21 Questions' will probably be my most inspiring example of a guy who's not supposed to be singing, singing," Drake said about Fif's 2003 hit with Nate Dogg. Fresh off receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Fif told Variety that he was overjoyed to hear what Drake had said about him.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ

"Drake was saying recently that I had influenced him to start singing, which was the coolest sh*t in the world for him to say, because I can’t sing as good as he sings," he confessed. "I was always just trying to outline the melody. Because once you have a broad enough audience, you’re gonna have people who don’t speak English, so all they can follow is the melody...And when you’re writing [lyrics], I mean: ‘Go shorty, it’s your birthday’ — that’s not rocket science. Every day is somebody’s birthday.” It is indeed, 50.