50 Cent might be known for his music but these days, he has achieved the elusive mogul status. The man has various different ventures and is always looking for ways to maximize his revenue. His days of going bankrupt are long behind him and now, he's continuously making big moves to increase his business acumen. Of course, 50 has always been someone who likes to troll and shows off his wealth. Instagram is his preferred place to operate and yesterday, that's exactly what he did.

Fifty posted a picture of himself in a suit while sitting on a plane all while looking intently at his phone. He already looked like he was in a position to make business moves and then he flexed on all of us with the caption. The artist turned actor teased a brand new venture that will supposedly have all of us having our collective minds blown.

"Oh man when you hear what I just made happen you are gonna fallout," Fifty wrote. "Big money move."

As you can tell from his hashtags, Fifty has already been successful with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi so we can just imagine what he has in store right now. Whatever it is, we're sure it will be a big hit.