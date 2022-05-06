50 Cent and Benzino are at it again. The two recording artists have had beef between them for some time now, and a recent diss track teased by transgender model Shauna Brooks has only added fuel to Fif's fire.

On Thursday night, the social media star shared a preview of her new song, on which she throws shots at the father of two following his aggressive online attacks aimed at her. "The real industry secret, bitch," Brooks dubs herself at the beginning before going in on her enemy on a song that she's called "Zino vs. The World... Real T."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I was getting some head from Benzino, no neck / He was all on my line, I could show you the texts," she raps. "He was begging for help / Love it when they go clap / He be loving on this ass / I be throwing it back."

The full two-and-a-half-minute long single has been uploaded to Brooks' YouTube page, and once 50 Cent got wind of it, you know he couldn't help but troll Benzino.

Sharing a clip to his own Instagram page, the multihyphenate wrote, "Oh shit she better [than] @iambenzino_ Shauna shit sounding fire, he know he want this ass."

At the time of publication, it appears that Benzino has taken down his own Instagram page. At the end of last month, Brooks came forward with claims that the Boston-born entertainer invited her to join him with a stripper for a threesome, although she declined due to his messy behaviour – read more about that here, and check out her full diss track below.