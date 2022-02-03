Young Buck found himself in hot water this week. It was reported that the rapper was arrested and charged with vandalism after an incident with his girlfriend. Police were called after a domestic dispute which his girlfriend said escalated quickly. His girlfriend claimed that he texted her to say that he was on his way to her house. When he showed up, she refused to open the door so he allegedly began to try and kick it down. Then, he reportedly "kicked and damaged both the passenger and driver side of her vehicle sitting in the driveway."



Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

It's yet another shameful moment for Young Buck, whose issues with 50 Cent have made headlines in the past few years. That being said, Fif did not miss the opportunity to troll his artist-turned-foe by targeting Buck's sexuality, again. "Buck B-Unit Bi sexual Unit. Leave that girl alone, she didn’t know he had all this shit going on none of us did," he wrote before demanding his pay from Buck. "And He best be coming up wit my money."

Fif might continue to go in on Buck at any given opportunity but it seems that Buck still has to fulfill a few contractual obligations to G-Unit. Last summer, 50 Cent said that Buck remains a G-Unit signee and owes the label two more albums.

Check out 50 Cent's post below.