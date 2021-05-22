Just like you can't doubt Fif's influence on rap, his work in television and film is undeniable at this point. The launch of Power has had a massive impact on the television industry, earning the show both critical and commercial acclaim with high ratings to show for it. However, 50 Cent and the Power team had a bigger vision of the series, one that would involve several spin-offs.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost and the debut of Power Book III: Raising Kanan are currently on the way but Fif's already plotting on the third spin-off series, Power Book IV: Force. According to Variety, Jeremih has joined the cast for Power Book IV: Force as Elijah who is a high-ranking member of the CBI. Elijah is apparently well-versed in the drug game and adamant in getting the job done by any means necessary.

It's a massive play for Jeremih who previously worked with 50 Cent on "Down On Me." 50 Cent took to Instagram where he shared a photo of Jeremih and Kris D. Lofton on set of the show. "Green light gang," he captioned the photo.

Aside from his upcoming appearance on Power, Jeremih recently worked alongsideLil Wayne for a stand-out record on DJ Khaled's latest album, Khaled Khaled. Hopefully, we'll be getting more music from Jeremih in the future ahead of his debut in Power Book IV: Force.

