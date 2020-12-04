Casanova was dealt a very rough hand this week when he was named in an 18-person indictment, charged with racketeering conspiracy, gun charges, and drug trafficking. The Brooklyn-based rapper faces life in prison should he be convicted of his harshest crime.

As we continue to pray for Casanova's safe return home, 50 Cent is officially reacting to his good friend's situation, covering his own bases by reminding the world that he's not into any gang-related activity.

50 took to Instagram to share a portion of his verse from "Get The Strap", which features Uncle Murda, 6ix9ine, and Casanova. In the song, he maintains an anti-gang stance, saying: "I am not gang-gang, I do not gang bang/But play me like I'm pussy, I will pull up and bang-bang." He shared the video and told fans that he was serious.

"Me no gang bang, I mean No rico, No conspiracy," said 50 Cent on Instagram, hoping that the feds noted down his words. "I don’t like it No."

After both Casanova and G Herbo were taken down in federal schemes this week, 50 Cent is probably smart to cover his tracks.

Cas recently shared a video that he filmed before surrendering to authorities, warning rappers that they're "a target".

"As you already know, I'm facing serious charges right now," he said. "But I'm innocent. That's one. Two, I've been fighting my whole life so I'll get through this. Just understand how they could get you jammed up -- you don't know nobody, you ain't got nothing to do with nothin', they can still get you jammed up. Rappers, we are a target. Just be careful out there, watch who you associate with, watch who you bring around. I'll see y'all soon, god willing."

Free Cas.