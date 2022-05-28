Millions of fans around the world have tattoos inspired by or in tribute to their favorite artists, but not all ink is created equal. We've reportedly on superfans getting themselves permanently inked with portraits of musicians that they admire, and this week, a reported rapper named Show Yoh from Cameroon proudly showed off his new artwork of 50 Cent. The image was supposed to mirror the cover of Fif's 2003, megahit debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin', and it included the words "Father and Son" and "50 Cent."

"Celebrate ur role models and Show them true love, so that you can also be Celebrate too in future!" he wrote in the caption. "Showing true love to my father @50cent My mentor in the music world Keep watching Pop CORN."

However, social media users weren't so kind when they saw the tattoo, and 50 Cent seemed like he agreed with the criticisms. After the photo circulated, Fif reshared the image and told Show Yoh exactly what he thought. "WTF, you go do boy? i need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this sh*t man?"

Despite being clowned by his idol, Show Yoh was over the moon to see that 50 Cent even acknowledged him.

"Ohhh God!!!! G WTF!!!!" he said in response. "Can't believed what my eyes are seeing @50cent ma dad and all the way career just posted. I DID ALL THIS FOR LOVE OF THE FATHER AND INSPIRATION U HAVE IMPACTED IN ME. An YESS I’M READY TO FIX THIS ON GAD!" However, there's no word on if he plans on making any changes to his tattoo.

Check it out below.