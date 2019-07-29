If you're anything like me, you've got a pretty bad habit of staying up later than you should on a nightly basis. Whether you're watching Netflix until the wee hours of the morning before waking up to start your day, or you're out late with friends catching up over a beer, we all have times where we know we should be getting some shut-eye in bed. 50 Cent is one of the hardest workers in the entertainment industry with a number of music, television, film and business projects on his plate. However, he still finds time to mess around at night, googling shit that he never thought he'd be interested in. His most recent inquiry involves Juelz Santana and the mysterious case of his missing teeth.

Back in November of last year, 50 Cent was bullying the Dipset member over a photo of himself with missing teeth. A video was circulating before Juelz' latest stint in prison where he appears without his front teeth, leading many to believe that his hygiene was not on point. Fiddy did the rapper justice months ago when the question was first introduced but he seemingly was never satisfied, bringing up the issue again today. "Ok something wrong with me," admitted Fif as he shared a screenshot of his search history, which includes the question: "What happened to Juelz Santana teeth?"

Days after the scandal began, Juelz showed off his pearly whites on the 'gram. He is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence after his weapons arrest at the Newark airport last year.