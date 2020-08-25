The shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, has affected so many of us tremendously as it serves a harsh reminder that, despite all of the protesting we've done this summer, police brutality and systemic racism are still ruining people's lives.

As you likely know, Jacob Blake was shot eight times in the back by a police officer as he was entering his car. Possibly the worst part about it all is that three of his children watched it happen. Thankfully, Blake survived the shooting. However, his father confirmed today that he is paralyzed from the waist down and doctors are unsure if the damage will be permanent.

50 Cent previously shared his initial reaction to the disgusting tragedy and now, after hearing of Blake's paralysis, he is going even further in his criticism of the police and how they deal with situations like this.

"If this wasn’t attempted murder, I have no idea what’s going on," wrote the legendary rapper on Instagram.

He wasn't alone in condemning the officers involved in Blake's shooting. Nas also spoke up, saying: "Jacob Blake. Unarmed. Shot 7 times in the back. Coward shit. Prayers to Jacob and his family." He also shared a list of resources that people can visit to seek out justice.

We're hoping that Jacob Blake and his family get justice for the vicious shooting they endured.