50 Cent spoke about his relationship with his kids, in a recent interview with Sky News, and revealed that his youngest son, Sire, still idolizes him as a "superhero."

"There's a point where kids view their parents as superheroes because they don't understand everything else in life that they have to do, work and everything else to create the comforts," he explained in the piece. "My little guy now, he sees me like that, he thinks, 'my dad could do it - there's no question my dad could do it', like if somebody can jump further and he'll say 'my dad can jump that far', he thinks I can do everything, and it's amazing."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

He added that his whole upbringing helped to define him as a person. 50 lost his mother at the age of eight, which Sire is now.

"I look at my journey, some of the decisions that my mom made have guided mine, and it's because people from her life had what was a representation of financial freedom, they had those nice things in front of me," he continued.

"They got everything that you would want, so it kind of led me down the same path of the hustling and going to do different things, and, you know, I just hit the roof of that and wanted to do more, so I got involved in music and entertainment where we do things that exceed that level of success, completely." 50 explained. "Like, that is the smallest thing, you know what I mean, it just felt big at that point, when I was little."

[Via]