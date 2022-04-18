DJ Kay Slay, a pioneer in the New York City hip hop scene, passed away at the age of 55 on Sunday. In response to his death, numerous hip hop legends have come out to pay tribute to the late musician including 50 Cent, T.I., Fat Joe, and many more.

"Rest Easy Big Dog!!! A true pioneer & architect of the culture," T.I. wrote in a post on Instagram. "The 1st DJ in NY to let me freestyle on his mixtape & welcome me to the city. Glad we had a chance to chop it up & kick it over the phone again last December. Was always honored to spit for you. Love & Respect King."



Scott Gries / Getty Images

After making a name for himself as a graffiti artist, Slay began gaining recognition as a DJ in NYC's mixtape scene. He released his major-label debut, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1, back in 2003.

"Dezzy Dez aka Kay Slay aka The Black Fat Joe love you my brother," Fat Joe wrote in a post. "You put on for the culture kept me on your tapes when i was cold always lead from your heart. I was praying hard for you i knew you’d make it i check almost everyday i had soooooo many stories to tell you since you been at the hospital. My brothers we lost a General today a Pilar of our community we will hold this man in the highest regards for he is an iconn when it comes to this culture RIP SLAY we love you we’ll keep your name alive as long as I’m here GOD BLESS Harlem east side stand the fuck up"

