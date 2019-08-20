There was a lot to talk about at the Tycoon Pool Party this weekend. With 50 Cent as the master of ceremonies and Casanova, Trey Songz, Snoop Dogg, O.T. Genasis, DJ Whoo Kid, and others in attendance, it was the place to be. There are still parties going on this week but for the most part, Fif is reliving all the craziness that took place in the water. Yesterday, we wrote about Snoop Dogg's hilarious attempt at going viral, smoking out a "police officer" before he stripped out of his uniform and "quit his job." Now, Fiddy is telling his own stories about Snoop's ever-powerful weed.

We all know that the Doggfather smokes only the best bud in the world. He's an experienced stoner and he won't be seen near anything that resembles some mid. Only the loudest of the loud for Uncle Snoop. 50 Cent is admittedly not as seasoned as his friend when it comes to marijuana so when he took a puff from Snoop's blunt, he damn-near lost his mind. In fact, if you ask him, Snoop is the reason he's now addicted to drugs.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur shared a video recap of the weekend's events, calling out Snoop for getting him hooked on pot. With Sheck Wes playing in the background, Fif decided to take a drag on the wood but he didn't know how hard the weed would hit him. "@snoopdogg made me smoke. Damn now I got a drug problem," wrote the superstar on his social pages. Do you think he'll be asking him for rehab money?