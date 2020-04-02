Yesterday, as we got word that Tekashi 6ix9ine may be released from prison early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 Cent put his fingers to work with an Instagram post. It's business as usual for Fif's Instagram page, with Coronavirus not hindering his efforts to troll and joke with anyone that comes into his line of vision.

Following word of 6ix9ine's imminent release, Fif called out Jim Jones for his reported roll in 6ix9ine's trial. A tape played in the court reportedly found Jim Jones alleging that 6ix9ine is not gang, leading 50 to accuse Jones of being an informant, thus avoiding charges of his own. Jones issued an Instagram response in return, retaliating at 50 with the caption: "You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real nighas go to jail. Any nigha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my d*ck so far down his throat lol."

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Obviously, 50 isn't letting this rest. He's since shared a screenshot of Jones' Instagram post with a few more words to send back to Jones, alleging he's a bit of a snake: "i learn something new everyday," he wrote, "see i looked out for this guy when he needed help. I made a call to get him his deal but people forget. being a good judge of character is detrimental to success and people change so you have to watch them. if you stay on point you will peep the change."

We'll have to see how far these two take things, it wouldn't be surprising if Jones responds back again, considering everyone's at home bored on their phones anyways.

Check out Fif's latest response below.