Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson may be in a committed relationship with Jamira Haines, also known as Cuban Link, but he won't take his eyes off other women. After deleting his IG account last week, the executive producer of Power has been resorting to Twitter for much of his trollery. He was called out for attacking Naturi Naughton's hairline with a hurtful meme and now, he's busy shooting his shot at global superstar Lizzo. Life is always interesting for Fif.



Taking to his profile, 50 Cent shared a video of Lizzo sensually moving her body and bouncing her booty, adding his own caption to declare his attraction for the "Truth Hurts" star. "Now that’s the love boat, I’m not saying you can’t Handel it, but you can’t Handel it," said in his typo-riddled message. He then went on to refer to her as "big sexy."

50 Cent isn't the only man who has taken a liking to Lizzo in the last few months. Her confidence radiates, and we all know that confidence is the sexiest quality that you can possibly have. The fact that Lizzo can comfortably be herself and identify as "100% that bitch" is special and every little girl should be looking to her as a role model.

Do you see Lizzo and 50 Cent striking up a friendship after this?