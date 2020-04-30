50 Cent Shares Visual To Chief Keef's "Hate Bein' Sober" With Wiz Khalifa 8 Years Later

Chief Keef's 2012 track "Hate Bein' Sober" featuring 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa did receive a visual, but apparently the rapper wasn't able to make the video shoot.

This quarantine has 50 Cent reaching far back into his vault. Two weeks ago, 50 Cent surprised fans with the visual to his single "Tryna F*ck Me Over" featuring Post Malone. The song came from The Kanan Tape, a project that he released way back in 2015. "Yo I forgot to put this out 30 Million records sold 😈you know i’m nice n!gga," Fif wrote on social media. "I do it when i feel like it."

Fif has returned with another oldie but goodie and he's decided to share the unreleased visual to this one, as well. On Wednesday (April 29), 50 Cent took to social media to deliver the music video for "Hate Bein' Sober," Chief Keef's song featuring Fif and Wiz Khalifa. The Power mogul wrote that they shot the video even though Chief Keef couldn't make but in the end, the Eif Riera-directed visual as never released. "Hate Bein' Sober" was first released back in 2012 when it was featured on Chief Keef's debut studio album Finally Rich. Check out the video and let us know what you think.