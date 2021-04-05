50 Cent and ex-girlfriend and baby mama Daphne Joy have had an infamously difficult relationship, but it seems as though they’re finally on good terms and can celebrate their son Sire together. On Easter Sunday, the rap legend posted a photo series of Daphne and Sire’s mirror selfies and a final photo of Sire at a basketball game. “Happy Easter God bless, my baby is getting so big, look at him,” he captioned the post, giving the public a constant update on his son's growth.

Daphne also posted a photo of Sire’s easter egg on her Instagram story, which featured him taking a tiny hammer to a golden-clad easter egg that read his name across it. All three were certainly thankful for family this Easter, and it seems everyone had a lot to celebrate.



Daphne Joy/Instagram

Daphne and 50 Cent had Sire in 2012, but made headlines in 2013 when the rapper was facing serious domestic violence and vandalism charges. Allegedly, 50 Cent broke into Daphne’s Toluca Lake, California home, repeatedly kicking her and causing more than $7,000 in damage to her property. 50 Cent entered a plea deal and avoided jail time, and the two now live separate lives but happily co-parent their son Sire together. While they are no longer in a relationship, 50 Cent and Daphne Joy still clearly have love for each other when it comes to raising their child.

Check out the mirror selfies below.

