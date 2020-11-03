Rappers have surprisingly been very vocal on both sides of tonight's election. While the majority of celebrity endorsements have been for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Dave Bautista, and more stars backing the Democratic nominee, a shocking number of rappers have come forward to endorse Donald Trump for re-election.

Kanye West kicked off the Trump support a few years ago before choosing to run in the election himself. Then, 50 Cent flip-flopped on social media before Lil Wayne, Lil Pump, Kodak Black, and others spoke out to co-sign Trump's policies, endorsing him for another term.

Pledging to vote for Biden during a private conversation with Chelsea Handler, 50 Cent has been commenting on the election all night on Instagram, welcoming comments from Tomi Lahren, who pre-emptively declared a Trump victory. Fif shared plenty of memes and jokes about tonight's vote, including one that shows a face-off between Lil Wayne, depicted carrying a large confederate flag, and Eminem, who holds a Black Lives Matter sign.

Given Lil Wayne's support of Donald Trump and Eminem's endorsement for Joe Biden, having just lent his hit record "Lose Yourself" to the former Vice President for an ad campaign, people are finding this post to be pretty laugh-worthy.

If you haven't voted in advance, please remember to go vote today. It's your last chance to have a say in one of the most important elections of our time.