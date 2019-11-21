Who could have predicted the impact that 50 Cent would have on the world of television? The former G-Unit rapper is one of the most successful stars to have bounced from music to entertainment, working on a slew of successful projects. Ever since back in the day, Curtis Jackson's entrepreneurial spirit was on full display through his ventures with Vitamin Water, Bellator, and more. These days, he's still hawking products on his social media, ensuring that we all know who's behind Le Chemin du Roi by way of his incessant hashtags. For months though, he has been teasing the arrival of his new show For Life, airing next year on ABC. Finally, he's sharing the first look into the program, also revealing its premiere date.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Centring on the story of Isaac Wright Jr, an inmate serving life in prison who decided to become a lawyer while locked up, the Jackson-produced show is set to premiere on February 11. The first trailer was released today and it's incredibly emotional, showing the ups and downs of Aaron (Isaac), played by Nicholas Pinnock.

If you're a fan of what he's done with Power and his other shows, take a look at the teaser clip below and let us know if you'll be tuning in next year.