50 Cent Shares "Power Book IV: Force" Theme Song "Power Powder Respect" With Jeremih & Lil Durk

50 Cent has built one of the most exciting television multiverses in a long time, coming through with the revered Power series on Starz, as well as the numerous spin-off series. With all of the different angles from the show garnering success for the Starz network, 50 Cent always makes sure that he has a catchy theme song for each of his shows. "Big Rich Town" with Joe was a massive hit on Power and his follow-up attempts have all been pretty solid.

On Wednesday (January 12), 50 Cent released the previously announced theme song for Power Book IV: Force, "Power Powder Respect" featuring Jeremih and Lil Durk.

The song was first announced on social media after 50 shared a picture with the show's star actor Joseph Sikora standing in front of himself, Durk, and Jeremih. 'Mih does a great job on the hook, leading the way for 50 and Durk to flow through their verses.

Listen to "Power Powder Respect" below and stay tuned for Power Book IV: Force, which premieres on February 6.

Quotable Lyrics:

When you Black and rich, they be slick, tryna target your Wraith

Street n***as never gon' win, I'm street 'til the end

Ridin' strikers inside the trenches, they be changin' the vent