When you think about some of the most successful internet trolls in the entertainment industry, 50 Cent has to be at the top of your list. His antics know no boundaries and pretty much anyone is fair game. Yesterday though, 50 decided to take a bit of step back and reflect on the devastation that is headed towards Florida in the form of Hurricane Dorian. The category 5 natural disaster ravaged its way through the Bahamas recently and is now on its way to the United States.

Fifty took to Instagram where he posted a curious video of what appears to be a storm approaching the beaches of Miami. Funny enough, many people in the comments pointed out the video is fake and that Miami has actually yet to be hit by any kind of storm so far. In his caption, 50 joked that he needed to get rid of his Miami home, although quickly shifted his tone to worry about any potential victims.

"Damn anybody want to buy my spot in Miami, I’ll give you a deal on it right now," 50 said. "LOL. no pray for people who’s homes are being destroyed."

Hurricane Dorian is no joke so if you're in an area where there is potential to be hit, make sure you stay safe and follow proper evacuation instructions. It's better to be safe than sorry.