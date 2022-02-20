Back in 2003, 50 Cent hit the scene hard and gained an eternal spot in the hearts and minds of the masses. On February 6th of that year, Fif released Get Rich Or Die Tryin', an album orchestrated by West Coast Hip Hop founding father Dr. Dre, and the hottest rapper in the world at the time, Eminem. Since that day, the trio has been nearly inseparable.



Eminem and 50 Cent have a monumental level of respect for their struggles gaining Hip Hop notoriety and respect, and see each other's music as the pinnacle of what the genre means. They've collaborated on numerous occasions, a blend of styles that wouldn't work on paper without an understanding of how Dre products coexist and correlate. Focusing in on expanding their subject matters, deliveries, and the intention behind each record allowed the artists to work seamlessly, producing fantastic records that fans return to again and again.

Recently, 50 Cent and Eminem took part in one of the most culturally significant Super Bowl halftime performances of all-time. The event starred Dr. Dre as the headliner, with Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar helping the legend showcase his nearly mythical catalog. Viewership of the program went through the roof, pulling even more people to their TV sets than The Weeknd did the year prior.

The days following the Super Bowl performance have been a celebration and look back at the excellence that got the participating artists to that stage. 50 Cent has participated in good natured memes of classic moments, Mary J. performed on a big stage for a big night in the NBA, and streaming numbers for the artists involved have shot through the roof. Fif went to his Instagram page to celebrate the bond he and Eminem have established over the years.

What's your favorite 50 Cent and Eminem collaboration? Share your picks below.