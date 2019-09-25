Owing 50 Cent money is a bad position to be in as we've previously seen with Teairra Mari, Randall Emmett, Bow Wow, and more. Unfortunately, Michael Blackson is still dealing with outstanding debt and Fif's growing impatient. As the clock ticks, it appears that Fif's hired some muscle to help collect his debt.

Michael Blackson was just trying to enjoy dinner with some friends but 50 Cent decided to shut that down without being physically present. In a video posted to Fif's Instagram, a man hired by the rapper pulled up on Michael Blackson demanding the money he owes 50 Cent. Michael Blackson tried to pull the whole Teairra Mari "I ain't got it" card which didn't work for him. Instead, the brolic man dragged Michael Blackson from his seat in order to discuss the outstanding debt.

"@michaelblackson this wouldn’t keep happening if you just pay," Fif captioned the post.

Michael Blackson might be working on paying his debt but clearly, this isn't the first time 50 Cent has sent someone to talk to the comedian. Blackson shared a video of himself walking around with security in an attempt to avoid confrontation and vouch that he doesn't owe 50 Cent anymore money. "Had to beef up security since @50cent keeps sending big neegas to shake me down. Never trust a neega that’s only worth 2 quarters," he captioned the post.