50 Cent once said he was down to do a Verzuz alongside The Game, his longtime rival and one-time G-Unit crew member. "You know what? Look. Okay, he can't play no records with my voice on it," 50 Cent said at the time, referring to The Game. After admitting The Game "got some hits," Fif went on to claim his old rival's legacy has been cemented within G-Unit.

"As much as we argued and fought in the early stages, I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else," Fif said. "He was still part of G-Unit and is gonna be a part of the legacy of -- overall. Even if you just want to focus on the break up."



But now, it seems like 50 is singing a different tune. While at the premiere for his new series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, on Thursday in New York City, the mogul said he wasn't interested in doing Verzuz.

"A Verzuz battle? Probably not," admitted Fif after being asked about a potential future appearance on the series. "We back outside," he joked. "That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house. Now that we back outside, there's other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there," chuckled Fif before ending the interview.