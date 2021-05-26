50 Cent is probably one of the main reasons why people are subscribed to the STARZ network, executive producing so many of the top-rated shows on the platform. One of the brains behind the Power universe, including the multiple spin-off series that are currently in development, Fif has found no issue with calling out the network when they're upset with him. He teased that he's interested in leaving STARZ with a new post on Instagram, hinting that the end of his run may be near.

After accidentally leaking information about Patina Miller's role in the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan, 50 Cent spoke out and said that STARZ was upset with him for sharing a photo that hadn't previously been posted online.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"STARZ is upset i posted @patinamiller," wrote Fiddy with a face-palm emoji. "I didn’t know that picture wasn’t out, but i do know i have to build faster and get the f*ck outta here this shit is a mess."

Many of the rap mogul's fans are commenting and telling him that his shows are the only reason why they're still subscribed to STARZ, meaning that the network is in for a shock when he ultimately decides that he's had enough. Patina Miller also commented, saying, "What did i miss @50cent ??? Lol. Cant for everyone to see our show!!! Xoxo."

With such a major role at STARZ, do you think 50 Cent teasing his departure will scare the network into going easier on him?



