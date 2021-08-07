According to alleged court documents, 50 Cent claims that Young Buck still owes the G-Unit imprint two albums in addition to the $250,000 that he says he lent Buck at the start of his deal.

In October of 2010, Buck filed for bankruptcy and had his assets seized by the IRS due to back taxes two years after he was let go from the G-Unit label. Four years later, G-Unit famously reunited for a performance at 2014's Summer Jam.

That same year, Buck inked another two-year deal with G-Unit with a promise to deliver to albums. Yet, with all their beef in the way, Buck never pushed out those albums and in new court documents, 50 Cent says the contract is still valid and that Buck has been in violation by uploading and releasing music on his own Cashville Records.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Because of this, 50 Cent reportedly moved to have Buck's bankruptcy dismissed, in order to remove protections on Buck's assets, citing Buck's “illegal distribution of G-Unit’s” intellectual property.

“From July 22, 2014 until Debtor’s arrest and subsequent incarceration on or around December 20, 2019, in material breach of the Recording Contract, Debtor uploaded multiple sound recordings featuring his performances on his social media and music streaming platforms, including without limitation, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer," reads the filing. "Such sound recordings include, but are not limited to “Skyscraper”, “No Pain”, “Road Trip”, “All We Do”, “Yes Indeed” and “It’s Alright”."

The motion was denied, however, 50 Cent is still preparing to pursue a civil suit in the middle of Buck's bankruptcy.