50 Cent is incapable of keeping his mouth shut. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur is known for his wild antics on social media but this month, he's been gracing the media with extensive amounts of press. He wants to make sure that everybody is tuning into the new season of Power so, every chance he gets, he's reminding us all about the program. During a recent visit to Real 92.3 with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed, Fiddy managed to reveal some huge news that he likely was not supposed to divulge. We can't say that we're not completely stoked for this though.

Near the end of his sit-down chat with the duo, Fif revealed some major news about his good old friend Eminem. A few weeks ago, Marshall Mathers created headlines with one threatening tweet, causing many to believe a diss track was on the way. We still haven't received any new music from Shady (aside from a random jazz instrumental) but Curtis may have spilled the beans on his plans.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When asked if he would ever reunite on record with Eminem again, 50 Cent said that they're actually working on something right now, which will be included on Em's upcoming album. "He sent me a record now, he working now," said Jackson about Eminem. "Em is, he got some things man. Still the highest-selling rap artist in the world. We're doing it now."

Elsewhere in the interview, Fif discusses his beef with Rick Ross, internal issues within G-Unit and more. Who's excited for this possible Eminem album!? Watch him discuss it at the 29-minute mark.

