It's a big day for 50 Cent, who turns 45-years-old today. The man can afford to buy himself most everything so, on his birthday, you've got to be pretty personal and creative in what to gift him. Hip-hop legend KRS-One ended up coming through with the best present for the rapper, sending a personalized message his way to start the day.

Sharing the video that KRS-One sent to him, 50 Cent thanked the MC for his birthday wishes.

"It's your birthday, go shawty," sang KRS-One, reciting the lyrics to Fif's breakout hit "In Da Club." "Big up, 50 Cent, it's your birthday. KRS-One is on the check-in. Just to let you know, you only get one birthday. Everything else is an anniversary. And actually, on this day, you should celebrate your mom because she did all the work that day. Whatever it is. Happy birthday! And may you have many, many, many more."

Fiddy clearly appreciates the wishes, reposting the video to his Twitter account and adding a caption.

"This is the best Birthday gift, this album impacted me the hardest out of everything i listen to," he wrote.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Join us in wishing 50 Cent a happy 45th birthday. May he continue striving for decades to come.