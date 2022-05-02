50 Cent established his name as a television executive at STARZ with series like Power but unfortunately, their business relationship hasn't been entirely smooth. A few weeks ago, the rapper revealed that STARZ nixed the production of Murder Was The Case, a TV series based on Snoop Dogg's infamous 1993 murder trial. He explained that STARZ "dropped the damn ball" after revealing that the show wouldn't move forward on the network.



Since then, Fif's continued to rail against STARZ, even threatening to buy out the Power-verse in order to bring it to another network. On Sunday, the rapper revealed that he won't be moving forward with a series called The Massacre on Starz either, which was supposed to be a companion piece to Snopp Dogg's Murder Was The Case.

"Hey guys i decided i don’t want to move forward with The Massacre in STARZ production slate. It’s a waste of time and money, and it doesn’t fit the new Premium women’s mandate over there. It was a companion piece with snoops (Murder was the case) Ill find a new network better fit to tell my story Lionsgate," he wrote on Instagram. The Massacre, which was tentatively titled A Moment In Time: The Massacre, explored 50 Cent and The Game's feud in the lead up to Fif's sophomore album.

Fif's draw at STARZ has proven fruitful for them over the past few years, especially with the multiple Power spin-offs. In a September presentation on quarterly financials, Jon Feltheimer, the CEO of Lionsgate revealed that Raising Kanan alone brought in upwards of 1M new subscribers.

"In fact, two weeks after the quarter ended, Power Book III: Raising Kanan debuted to the second biggest Starz original series premiere ever, driving over 800,000 global subscriber gross ads in the first week alone and an 80% spike in viewership on the app," he said.

